Crv LLC Purchases New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Crv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 733,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,790,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 44.4% of Crv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.66. 14,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

