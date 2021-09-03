CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.391-1.409 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.69. 69,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

