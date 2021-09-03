Critical Survey: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Ciner Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.18 $6.76 million $0.11 122.82 Ciner Resources $392.20 million 0.63 $11.70 million N/A N/A

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Ciner Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Ciner Resources 3.02% 4.43% 2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Ciner Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Ciner Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ciner Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.65%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Ciner Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

