Critical Review: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zovio and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.23 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.96 Tarena International $290.86 million 0.30 -$117.49 million N/A N/A

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% Tarena International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.34%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Tarena International.

Summary

Zovio beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

