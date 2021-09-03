Critical Comparison: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Medicure alerts:

84.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medicure and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -43.71% -35.98% -21.52% Puma Biotechnology -13.77% -355.42% -13.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicure and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $8.67 million 1.04 -$5.11 million N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 1.36 -$59.99 million ($1.52) -4.92

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medicure and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Medicure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.