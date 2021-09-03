Critical Comparison: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -36.39 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krystal Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.70%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

