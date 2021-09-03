Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.74 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

