Creditcoin Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00008786 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $11.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,564.83 or 0.99796982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009158 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00676175 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

