Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

