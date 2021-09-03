Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $247.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

