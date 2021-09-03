Creative Planning Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 180,453 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.