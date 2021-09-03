Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

