Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $36,398.92 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Cream has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $36,398.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,471.40 or 1.00099664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.41 or 0.00934938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00494871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00358008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005011 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.