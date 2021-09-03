Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Crane stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

