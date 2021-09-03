CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $141,548.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.98 or 0.00484774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.01193759 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

