Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,875 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,875 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $301.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

