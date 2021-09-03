Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €71.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.85 ($78.64).

1COV stock opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.39. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

