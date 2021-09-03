Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $525.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $460.74 and last traded at $460.15, with a volume of 11442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $456.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.26 and a 200-day moving average of $385.42. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

