Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.35.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.