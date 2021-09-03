Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $460.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

