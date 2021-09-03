CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,899,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00.

CRVL opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

