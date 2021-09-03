Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.47

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.47, but opened at $99.12. Cortexyme shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.