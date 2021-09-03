Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,580. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

