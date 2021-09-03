Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.14 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $145.14 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00013529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

