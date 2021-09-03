Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSDF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

