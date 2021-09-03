Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

