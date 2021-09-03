Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

