Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

