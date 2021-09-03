Contrasting The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Eastside Distilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 9.34 $32.38 million N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.78 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Duckhorn Portfolio and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Eastside Distilling on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

