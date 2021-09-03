Contrasting Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Renren alerts:

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Carvana -0.94% -6.20% -1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and Carvana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.43 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Carvana $5.59 billion 9.89 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -151.67

Renren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renren and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 0 7 19 0 2.73

Carvana has a consensus target price of $333.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Carvana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

Renren beats Carvana on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Carvana

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.