CONTRACOIN Trading Down 2% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.32 million and $317,061.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00149182 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

