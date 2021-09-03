Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. 184,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.