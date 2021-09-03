Connable Office Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. 1,535,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,374. The company has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.