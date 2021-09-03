Connable Office Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,736. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

