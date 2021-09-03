Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.97

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 84209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.