Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.66 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.