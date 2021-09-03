Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -240.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.