Comparing Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Valeo 2 4 4 0 2.20

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Valeo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Valeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Valeo $18.77 billion 0.36 -$1.24 billion ($2.60) -5.42

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeo.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Valeo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

