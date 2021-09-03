Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.70, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $4,131,612. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

