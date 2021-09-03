Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,197. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $734.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

