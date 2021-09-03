Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,876,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

