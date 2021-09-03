Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 521,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

