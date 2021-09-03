Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.87 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

