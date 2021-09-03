Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.71. 557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cohu by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.