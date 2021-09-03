Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

