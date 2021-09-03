Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cognex by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cognex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,143. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

