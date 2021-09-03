Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $1,828,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,934. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.