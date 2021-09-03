Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 97,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

