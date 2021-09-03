Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 542,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

