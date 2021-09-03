ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head-To-Head Review

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84% ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 34.10 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -45.49

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arch Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.94%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

