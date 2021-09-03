Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of FANG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

